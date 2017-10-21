Josh Bassett interview: Meet the underrated all-rounder looking to keep Wasps alive in Europe

Josh Bassett says he had not heard of rugby until England's rugby World Cup triumph in 2003 - Getty Images Europe

Wasps may have fielded more recognisable names with chunkier pay packets in their backline over the past three seasons, but few have performed as consistently and wholeheartedly as Josh Bassett.

The 26 year-old also possesses a refreshingly broad sporting background. Where ambitious youngsters today might be tempted to narrow their focus and forgo other pursuits, Bassett’s path to this point has been somewhat different.

He insists he had not heard of rugby at all until 2003, when England’s World Cup triumph appeared on his radar. He played football and represented Luton Athletics club well into his teens. The octathlon, a precursor to the decathlon for juniors, was his specialty.

Having recorded an in-game speed of 10.1 metres per second this season - putting him above the likes Christian Wade and Marcus Watson at the top of Wasps conditioners’ GPS data tables - Bassett could have progressed in track and field.

“The pole-vault and the 100m are the two events that come in to make the decathlon,” he smiles. “The 100m would have been great for me but the pole-vault…it’s pretty scary going up three or four metres on a bendy pole!”

Bassett during the Champions Cup opener against Ulster Credit: Getty Images