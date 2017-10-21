Josh Bassett interview: Meet the underrated all-rounder looking to keep Wasps alive in Europe
Wasps may have fielded more recognisable names with chunkier pay packets in their backline over the past three seasons, but few have performed as consistently and wholeheartedly as Josh Bassett.
The 26 year-old also possesses a refreshingly broad sporting background. Where ambitious youngsters today might be tempted to narrow their focus and forgo other pursuits, Bassett’s path to this point has been somewhat different.
He insists he had not heard of rugby at all until 2003, when England’s World Cup triumph appeared on his radar. He played football and represented Luton Athletics club well into his teens. The octathlon, a precursor to the decathlon for juniors, was his specialty.
Having recorded an in-game speed of 10.1 metres per second this season - putting him above the likes Christian Wade and Marcus Watson at the top of Wasps conditioners’ GPS data tables - Bassett could have progressed in track and field.
“The pole-vault and the 100m are the two events that come in to make the decathlon,” he smiles. “The 100m would have been great for me but the pole-vault…it’s pretty scary going up three or four metres on a bendy pole!”
The Tottenham Hotspur-supporting former defender might have been in demand in the round-ball game, too: “I wish I was a centre-half now, actually,” Bassett adds. “Being a bit nippy, it would be fun to have the little forwards trying to get away.”
However, rugby won out. The enthusiasm that laces Bassett’s description of his time with his first team, Ampthill, is heartwarming.
“A rugby environment as a young lad is amazing,” he says. “You’re with your mates, having a laugh, going on tours. There is food after games. Everything is perfect and, for me, it was a no-brainer to go the rugby route. I’m just fortunate it’s panned out.”
This understated last sentence, and Bassett’s chirpy demeanour, does not do justice to his perseverance on an unconventional trail to top-flight rugby. He left close friends at Ampthill to join the Bedford Blues Academy - a “gamble” - and was drafted into the starting side in his first year when Duncan Taylor, now a Saracens and Scotland centre, was injured.
Liam Williams, famously ignored by Welsh regional academies, is held up as the the classic example of a player who has not been burdened by claustrophobic coaching. Bassett believes Bedford encouraged freedom in a similar way.
“It’s maybe shaped how I think about myself as a winger. Bedford wanted to throw the ball around everywhere, so I got my hands on it a lot at 18 or 19 years old. Mikey Rayer was there and Nick Walshe was the backs coach at the time.
“At that age, it was perfect. I was 86kg and six foot four. There wasn’t much on me - I was really skinny. Coming in to get my hands on the ball made me realise: ‘I can do this at an adult level’.
“If I’d just been stood on the wing waiting for things to come to me, potentially my career wouldn’t have gone that way.”
When Walshe joined the England Under-20 set-up, he selected Bassett for the 2012 Junior World Championship in a squad with highly-rated tyros such as Billy Vunipola, Henry Slade and Kyle Sinckler.
“That was one of the biggest shocks I’ve had,” Bassett remembers. “I was at Bedford, doing very little representative stuff, and was then in this team with all these up-and-coming stars. I had to…not pinch myself, but I had to get my head down.”
Following another impressive Championship campaign, Bassett was recruited to Wasps in the summer of 2013. In the four years since, internationals have come and gone. Bassett has stayed put, learned plenty and cemented his place.
“When you first hear of signings, you think: ‘Aw, that’s really exciting’. Then they walk through the door and you realise they are just another human being. Kurtley [Beale] would always say: ‘What do you think I should be doing here?’ At first you might be star-struck, but he’s just a normal guy like anyone else.”
Love playing with my idols @kurtley_beale ❤����— Josh Bassett (@_JoshBassett) March 2, 2017
Despite self-deprecatingly alluding to “gaps in my game” and his “untapped potential”, Bassett has been a stand-out for Wasps this season. Until picking up a late yellow card, he constantly troubled Ulster during last Friday’s Champions Cup opener.
As Dai Young’s side host Harlequins in hope of breaking a five-match losing streak, the entertaining Bassett can be an important leader too.
He jokes about Wikipedia rumours linking him to Scotland representation - “I’m completely English, straight down the line” - and about the recent arrival of baby boy Theodore: “I thought it was going to be all sunshine and rainbows, but it’s pooey nappies and milk sick all over you!”
Bassett’s take on fatherhood doubles up as an unconventional, yet apt, analogy for Wasps’ current form. They need a win at the Ricoh Arena to stay alive in Europe. Bassett will be a vital part of the attempt to turn things around.