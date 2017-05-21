Who is Josh Harrop? The Manchester United playmaker who could play against Crystal Palace

Josh Harrop





Manchester United will unleash a number of their youth-team stars against Crystal Palace on Sunday with one of the most exciting names, Josh Harrop set start in attack.

With the Europa League at the forefront of Jose Mourinho’s thinking, Harrop is one of a number of United’s promising starlets being called upon to make their first-team debuts.

Harrop was name-checked by Mourinho in his pre-match press conference, but who is the newest name on the lips of United fans?

Profile

Name: Josh Harrop

Date of birth: 15 December, 1995

Age: 21

Position: Midfielder

Place of birth: Stockport, England

Background

Having joined the club in July 2012, United-supporting Harrop made a strong start to life in Warren Joyce’s youth team, scoring four times in 11 starts in the 2014/15 season. He then helped the under-21s last season but was hampered by injuries, restricting him to only 13 appearances. He caught Mourinho’s eye on Monday for the under-23 side, scoring an impressive hat-trick against Tottenham.

Style of play

Harrop is a natural playmaker, who is most comfortable operating in central midfield but it equally as capable of playing in the No 10 position. He brings a lot skill and flair to proceeding and has a keen eye for goal too, having scored eight goals in 21 Premier League 2 appearances this season.

Video

What they’ve said

Harrop was linked with a January loan move north of the border with Hibernian with Neil Lennon expressing an interest in the 21-year-old. No move prevailed but expect a number of clubs to be back in for him in the summer as he looks to get some first-team experience.