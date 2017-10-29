Josh Windass says Pedro Caixinha exit has improved Rangers atmosphere: 'It's a good dressing room'
They did not stage a fiesta to mark the departure of Pedro Caixinha but the Portuguese manager’s forced exit from Ibrox lanced the tension that had accumulated among a divided Rangers squad.
“There were a lot of smiling faces, a lot of music being played and it seems good to me,” Josh Windass said of the visitors’ dressing room after the team’s 3-1 victory over Hearts at Murrayfield finished the week in a considerably more upbeat manner than it had begun.
Windass had particular reason to enjoy the occasion. He has, at times, been a target for the catcallers in the Rangers support, but he savoured the salutes accorded to him when he sealed the victory with a stylish strike in the 72nd minute, which he marked by whipping off his jersey and bolting towards the 14,104 travelling fans behind Jon McLaughlin’s goal.
The 23-year-old admitted, though, that he had experienced mixed emotions during his celebrations. “I was angry. I’ve missed a few chances in the last few games,” he said.
“I think my performances have been reasonably good but it gets tarnished when you miss a few chances, important chances. I tried not to let it get to me and obviously the goal has done me the world of good.”
The same could have been said by Kenny Miller, whose fine pass set Windass free to score. Excluded from the squad by Caixinha, who perceived the striker as the focus of resistance or resentment generated by his methods, Miller’s restoration as captain after a month spent watching from the stands saw him double his season’s tally with goals on either side of the break.
The first was the consequence of a shrew prompt by Alfredo Morelos, one of Caxinha’s Latin imports. Not all have impressed the Rangers support – or their fellow players – but Windass singled out Morelos for praise when he said: “Alfredo’s performance speaks volumes.
“He didn’t get his goal but his hold-up play was the best I’ve seen from him. It’s a good dressing room.”
Windass enjoyed his first experience of Murrayfield, despite the cavernous dimensions which meant that Saturday’s healthy crowd of 32,852 only half filled the stadium. “I think it’s a bigger problem for Hearts than the opposition because it’s a beautiful stadium to play in and with 14,000 Rangers fans it was a great place to come to.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a weakness for Hearts but Tynecastle is quite hostile and a tough place to go. We came here and it’s a nice pitch and a big stadium. It was brilliant.”
Hearts, understandably, pine for a speedy move back across the adjacent railway tracks to Tynecastle, although ongoing reconstruction work means that they will have to abide at least one more use of Murrayfield when they meet Kilmarnock next Sunday. Even so, Craig Levein’s players could reflect that the outcome might well have been different but for two breaks which went against them.
The first occurred immediately after Kyle Lafferty’s beautifully controlled free kick put Hearts ahead midway through the first half. With Rangers still absorbing that impact, Ismael Goncalves played a reverse pass to Ross Callachan dead in front of goal, but the midfielder had to take the chance with his weaker foot and Wes Foderingham made a crucial block.
“I will not have sleepless nights about it, but you are always disappointed when you have a chance and you don’t score,” Callachan said. “I made the goalie work, but if I score and we go 2-0 up it’s a different game. If that had been on my right foot it is probably a goal.”
Hearts’ other misfortune was the loss of Jamie Walker to injury with the score still 1-1. “When Jamie went off we had to change our shape,” said Callachan. “The gaffer didn’t have a choice but it didn’t really work. It is disappointing. There are good things we can take from that game against Rangers side who were lifted by Kenny Miller coming back in.”
Off the field, meanwhile, Rangers’ search for a new manager is expected to bear fruit during the imminent international break, with Aberdeen’s Derek McInnes the candidate at the heart of most speculation.