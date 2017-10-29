Joshua 'easy' over Parker, Wilder unifications

Anthony Joshua's blood-stained heavyweight title win over Carlos Takam reminded him it does not pay to plan too far ahead in boxing.

Boxing's volatile unpredictability means Anthony Joshua is taking nothing about a lucrative and potentially defining 2018 for granted.

Joshua moved to 20 stoppage wins from as many professional fights in Cardiff on Saturday, retaining his WBA and IBF heavyweight titles inside 10 rounds against the tough, brave but ultimately outgunned Carlos Takam.

The 28-year-old had blood gushing from his nose - "busted", not broken, he later revealed - in round two after a clash of heads with his stocky, bustling opponent but regrouped to floor Takam with a left hook in round four.

The Cameroon-born French fighter used all the veteran know-how of his 36 years to ensure Joshua was never entirely comfortable, but he was badly cut around both eyes by the time referee Phil Edwards called time after one minute and 34 second of the 10th.

Sporting a swollen nose – a badge of his trade at odds with his pin-up good looks – at the post-fight news conference, the London 2012 gold medallist made a convincing case that it rarely pays to peer too far ahead in the prizefighting game.

Indeed, Joshua does not need to look any further than his two prospective unification opponents - WBC champion Deontay Wilder and WBO king Joseph Parker - to find evidence of boxing mocking the best-laid plans.

Wilder is in action next weekend against Bermane Stiverne, the champion he dethroned in January 2015, after original opponent Luis Ortiz failed the third drug test of his career, while Parker's last defence was a forgettable points win over Hughie Fury in Manchester.

The challenger's cousin, Tyson Fury, was a furious and rotund presence in the ring afterwards when the verdict went Parker's way – the latest demonstration of how far the 29-year-old has fallen from the dizzying heights of his November 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko, when a blockbusting domestic showdown with Joshua seemed inevitable.