Joshua confident as Pulev awaits 'terrifying' bout

Kubrat Pulev's only defeat in 26 fights came against Wladimir Klitschko, but the mandatory challenger appears wary of Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua will "go to war" if he needs to in a bid to impress his coach and predecessors, as Kubrat Pulev described the prospect of facing the world heavyweight champion as "terrifying".

Joshua, who defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in a thrilling contest at Wembley in April, will defend his IBF, IBO and WBA belts next month against mandatory challenger Pulev.

The Bulgarian's only previous defeat in 26 fights came against Ukrainian great Klitschko in 2014 and Joshua is braced for a tough contest at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

"If I need to go to war, I'll go to war," he said.

"But I can be smart too. Sometimes we have to go to the trenches. That's something we can't be taught. I just look for the win, one way or another.

"Sometimes you can watch a million videos of your opponent and prepare for something and it's completely different in the ring. I have to be prepared for the toughest challenges."

Pulev, meanwhile, speaking in his native Bulgarian, may have been the victim of a mistranslation in describing his emotions ahead of the clash.

"I feel great," he said.

"I know the match will be terrifying but I feel energised and ready."

Asked if he is seeking to send a message to the rest of the heavyweight decision, Joshua said: "It's not so much a statement to anyone, it's showing my courage. As long as the old-time fighters and my coaches are appreciating what I'm doing, then I'm happy."

Joshua also insisted he is not short of motivation, despite the bout lacking the prestige of his showdown with Klitschko in London.

"It's no problem," he said.

"We haven't taken our foot off the gas since 2008. Here we go again, no problem for me. This is what I decided to do.

"I'm privileged to be an ambassador for the sport of boxing. We want to keep the belts and by doing that you have to fight good fighters who are in your way. What I want to do is impress my coach."