Joshua has no chance against me - Pulev confident ahead of potential title fight

Anthony Joshua's mandatory opponent Kubrat Pulev started the war of words ahead of a mooted October bout, claiming the Brit has "no chance".

Kubrat Pulev has given the greatest indication yet that he will fight Anthony Joshua in October and the Bulgarian is confident he will come away with the victory.

Joshua has not fought since his sensational stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in April, the WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion maintaining his unbeaten record.

Talks of a rematch between the pair ended when Klitschko announced his retirement last month, leaving Pulev - who has one loss in 26 fights - as the Briton's mandatory challenger.

A fight in Cardiff on October 28 has been mooted and a confident Pulev's latest post on Facebook suggests he has begun his preparations - despite no official confirmation the bout has been agreed.

"Anthony Joshua is a great and dangerous rival, but his style fits perfectly with mine," he posted on his official Facebook page on Monday.

"In boxing, the boxers' styles dictate the match and there'll be not many hugs, there will be heavy boxing.

"My preparations go very intensely because of the short time I have, and I will be completely ready when I get into the ring so that he has no chance against me."