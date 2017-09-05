Joshua-Pulev confirmed for Cardiff on October 28

Following his stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua is to take on Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff in October.

Anthony Joshua will fight Kubrat Pulev at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on October 28, it has been confirmed.

The unbeaten WBA, IBF and IBO world heavyweight champion has not fought since producing a stunning performance to overcome Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April.

Despite the appetite for a rematch, Klitschko subsequently announced his retirement, leaving Bulgarian Pulev as Joshua's mandatory challenger.

"October 28 can't come soon enough. I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready," said Joshua.

"I'll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold-out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night."

Challenger Pulev's only career defeat came against Klitschko in November 2014 and aims to leave Joshua "no chance" in Cardiff.

"Anthony is a formidable opponent. We will not hug and hold, we will not run; we will stand and fight," said the Bulgarian.

"His style fits mine perfectly and in boxing, styles make fights. My preparation will be very intense, and I will be perfectly ready when I enter the ring so that he will have no chance to beat me."

It will be Joshua's first appearance in the Welsh capital since his victory over Dorian Darch at the Motorpoint Arena in 2014.