Joshua ready to 'go to war' with Takam in Cardiff

Carlos Takam will provide a different challenge for Anthony Joshua, but the heavyweight champion is ready to "chop down" his rival.

Anthony Joshua is ready to "go to war" with Carlos Takam and turn his attention from knock-out blows to punishing body shots.

Takam (35-3-1) stepped in at late notice for this weekend's WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight title clash with Joshua after the Briton's original opponent Kubrat Pulev withdrew due to injury.

It meant a quick change in the 28-year-old's preparations for the bout in Cardiff, with Takam a very different fighter to Pulev.

But Joshua is relishing the challenge and knows he will need a different approach to topple his 36-year-old opponent and retain his belts.

"I'm going to stand in front of [Takam] and chop his tree down, because that's what he does," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"A fighter like him wants to get on the inside, and work you around the body. I can't keep punching straight if a fighter is on my chest, so I need to work on my inside game and stand in a phone box. Those fights come down to will, heart and whoever wants it more.

"He disheartens you. Imagine throwing your best shots and they are still in front of you. It's disheartening. To do that for 12 rounds takes a lot of energy so sometimes I'll have to stand in front of him, trade with him, and go to war. I need to break his will, to break his heart."

The reigning champion added: "Takam keeps on coming, keeps on coming. He works the body well, and loves a left hook. I already thought he was a game, well-rounded fighter so what is going to happen when he comes here and has everything to take home with him? I'll see an improved Takam.

"With Pulev it wasn't about whipping him around the body, it was about staying off the line and boxing down the middle. Carlos is different - he can trade down the middle. My speed will beat his combinations. A good way to beat Carlos is to take his body out, that's what [Alexander] Povetkin did to him."