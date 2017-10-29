Joshua unbowed after bloody Cardiff battle

A "busted" nose, bloodied shorts and an opponent with "slashed" eyes was all in a night's work for world heavyweight king Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua avoided a broken nose but was left to reflect upon the stains of battle after a 10th-round stoppage of Carlos Takam in Cardiff to retain his WBA and IBF heavyweight titles.

Joshua is the handsome and handsomely remunerated poster boy of boxing's glamour division but Saturday's fight at a sold-out Principality Stadium in Cardiff offered a stark demonstration of the punishing brutality at play when the sport's big men collide.

It was a collision with the top of Takam's head that caused Joshua grief in the second round, his nose oozing blood over his mouth by the end of the session.

The 28-year-old, whose perfect professional record now stands at 20 fights and 20 knockouts, told a post-fight news conference his nose was "busted" rather than fractured and insisted he viewed the blow against Takam's skull to be accidental.

Such a cordial tone stood in stark contrast to the punishment the squat 36-year-old challenger absorbed for most of the action after the early flashpoint.

Takam's robust, come-forward style meant Joshua was rarely close to his stylish best, but a chopping left put the stocky veteran down towards the end of round four and he was twice examined by the ringside doctor due to deep cuts around both eyes before the end came.

Large sections of the 78,000 crowd – a world record for an indoor boxing event – booed referee Phil Edwards for sparking Takam from his own bravery, with the Cameroon-born Frenchman visibly frustrated not to have seen the final bell.

Joshua now has 20 stoppage wins from as many professional fights and acknowledges that explosive record prompts a certain element of bloodlust among his adoring public.

"I don't care if I spark him out, it goes 12 rounds or the ref ends it," he said. "It's always down to the people who are watching and their opinion.