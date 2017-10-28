Joshua v Takam: What's next for victorious AJ?

Anthony Joshua may not have dispatched Carlos Takam as quickly as many would have expected in Cardiff, but a blockbusting 2018 nevertheless awaits the WBA and IBF heavyweight champion.

Six months on from his enthralling victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley, Joshua was the star turn at another sold-out stadium event.

Takam's limited profile or appeal as an opponent did nothing to dampen the fervour for British sport's newest hero at the Principality Stadium and, if Joshua is able to extend a perfect professional record of 20 wins and 20 knockouts against some of the names below, his superstar status will continue to skyrocket.

DEONTAY WILDER

Undefeated American Wilder is expected to get through a rematch next weekend against Bermane Stiverne, who he took the WBC belt from in January 2015. Should he prevail, a match-up between Joshua and the Alabama motormouth is quite simply the most lucrative immediate option in boxing's blue riband division. Wilder boasts 38 wins and 37 knockouts – Stiverne is the one previous opponent to hear the final bell – in an unblemished professional career, although the calibre of his opposition has justifiably come under scrutiny. Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has openly pitched a fight between Wilder and Dillian Whyte for February next year, with the winner getting the ultimate prize of a shot at Joshua, a proposal the 'Bronze Bomber' revealed he had warmed to this week. Meanwhile, Joshua told the official programme for his fight with Takam that the prospect of facing Wilder at Wembley was "amazing" but not necessarily one to be rushed.

JOSEPH PARKER

On the face of things, a unification with WBO champion Parker should be a more straightforward match to make for Joshua and his team. A factor in this is the New Zealander's torpid points win over Hughie Fury last time out. Although he remains an unbeaten champion, his stock has fallen and he brings little of Wilder's clout and star quality to the table. Nevertheless, he remains an undefeated world champion and recent form suggests Parker represents a simple enough path towards Joshua holding three of the four major heavyweight belts.