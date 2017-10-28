What is the Joshua vs Takam prize money and how much of the fight purse will the winner get?
Anthony Joshua is such an overwhelming favourite to beat Carlos Takam on Saturday night that attention has already turned to who the Englishman might fight next.
And earlier this week, Joshua refused to rule out the prospect of an all-British world heavyweight title clash with Tyson Fury despite the former champion's battle to return to the ring.
Fury has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, WBA and WBO crowns in December 2015 after being handed a drugs ban and stripped of his licence by the British Boxing Board of Control.
And the prospect of a Fury return receded further last month when the 29-year-old declared he would not re-apply to the BBBoC for the right to fight again.
But Joshua, who defends his IBF and WBA titles against late replacement Takam in Cardiff on Saturday night, has left the door open to a fight with Fury - provided he proves he can get back in shape.
Joshua said: "What was his (Fury's) fighting weight - 18 stone? Even if he comes back at 22 stone, (George) Foreman came back bigger when he was in his prime.
"If he wants to fight and gets his licence at 30 or 40 stone - if he wants to get in the ring and he shows he can move about and control that weight, people will watch him.
"But if he comes back at that weight and he's getting into trouble against journeymen, then people won't be interested. So it's how he performs at his new weight."
First, though, is his fight with Takam. While next year's fights will provide bigger pay days, here is what we expect from this bout:
What is the estimated fight purse?
The two fighters will be fighting for a combined total of around £11million. Total fight revenues will be bigger than this figure.
What will the split be?
Joshua is going to take the bulk, as you would expect as he defends his belts.
It will be around 90/10 in Joshua's favour, meaning Joshua can be expected to earn £10million and Carlos Takam £750,000.
How does that compare to other fights?
This fight will not be in the same league as Joshua's last fight, nor others from the year so far.
Joshua's last fight, the epic victory over Wladimir Klitschko, saw both fighters take home at least £15million each.
Mayweather and McGregor won earned a minimum of £100million and £30million from their August bout.
Get Joshua to win at 33/1 with Sport Nation and our suggested bet >>