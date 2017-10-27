Joshua vs Takam: What time is the fight tomorrow, what is our prediction and who could he face next?

Joshua and Takam meet in front of a sell out Cardiff crowd on Saturday night - Sportsfile

Anthony Joshua fights Carlos Takam in Cardiff tomorrow night after Kubrat Pulev - the mandatory challenger for his IBF heavyweight world title - pulled out with a shoulder injury, less than two weeks before bout was due to take place.

When is the fight and where is it taking place?

The fight takes place Saturday October 28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What time is it?

The undercard and exact schedule will be formulated in the coming days, but expect the headline fight to take place at approximately 11pm UK time. This could be subject to delays depending on the duration of other fights on the night.

What TV channel is it on?

Joshua's title defence will be live on Sky Sports Box office. You can find out how to watch the fight here, or you can follow every round right here.