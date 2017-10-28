Joshua vs Takam: What time is the fight tonight and who will win?
Not long left now. On Saturday night, Anthony Joshua takes on Carlos Takam in Cardiff after Kubrat Pulev - the mandatory challenger for his IBF heavyweight world title - was forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury, less than two weeks before bout was due to take place.
When is the fight and where is it taking place?
The fight takes place Saturday October 28 (i.e tonight) at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
What time is it?
It is difficult to say definitively because it depends on the duration of the other fights on the night, but expect the Joshua v Takam to take place at approximately 10pm UK time.
The undercard starts at 7pm and is as follows:
- Kal Yafai v Sho Ishida (WBA world super-flyweight)
- Dillian Whyte v Robert Helenius (WBC silver heavyweight)
- Katie Taylor v Anahi Esther (WBA lightweight)
- Frank Buglioni v Craig Richards (British light-heavyweight)
- Lenroy Thomas v Dave Allen (Commonwealth heavyweight)
What TV channel is it on?
Joshua's title defence will be live on Sky Sports Box office. You can find out how to watch the fight here, or you can follow every round right here.
What have they said?
Anthony Joshua (speaking before Pulev's withdrawal):
"October 28 can’t come soon enough, I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready.
"I’ll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night."
Eddie Hearn (speaking on Pulev's withdrawal):
"I received a call from Kalle Sauerland late afternoon to inform me that Pulev had injured his shoulder and may be ruled out of the fight – this was later confirmed by his doctor,”
"IBF rules state that the mandatory will go to the next fighter in line which is Carlos Takam.
"When the Pulev fight was announced I made a deal with Takam's team to begin camp and be on standby for this fight.
"When I called them this evening they were overjoyed and good to go.
"It's a difficult position for AJ having prepared meticulously for the style and height of Pulev, he now faces a completely different style and challenge in Takam – this hasn't happened in his career before but he is ready for all comers on October 28."
Takam, a mandatory challenger, said it would be the biggest night of his 39-fight professional career that "will change my sporting life, but not my personal life."
"Sometimes late notice means less pressure," said Christian Cherchi, Takam's promoter.
What are their records?
Joshua boasts an unblemished professional record of 19 KO wins from 19 fights, including a memorable triumph over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April. Both his IBF and WBA belts are expected to be on the line.
In his 12 years as a professional boxer, Takam has suffered three defeats, with one draw and 35 victories.
Standing at 6ft 5in tall, the heavy-handed slugger has the strength and physicality to test Joshua - in theory.
What are the odds?
- Joshua 1/66
- Takam 12/1
- Draw 33/1
New customers to SportNation can get 33/1 on a Joshua win
What is our prediction?
Joshua should have far too much for the 36-year-old French-Cameroonian, whose low hands will afford the heavyweight champion plenty of opportunities to land heavy shots. We are backing Joshua to win by KO inside two rounds.
Who could Joshua fight next?
Joshua spoke earlier in the week about unifying the heavyweight belts and becoming the undisputed champion of the world.
Here's how his 2018 could shape up:
Who do you think will win?