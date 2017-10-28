Joshua vs Takam: What time is the fight tonight and who will win?

Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam face off against each other on Saturday night - PA

Not long left now. On Saturday night, Anthony Joshua takes on Carlos Takam in Cardiff after Kubrat Pulev - the mandatory challenger for his IBF heavyweight world title - was forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury, less than two weeks before bout was due to take place.

When is the fight and where is it taking place?

The fight takes place Saturday October 28 (i.e tonight) at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What time is it?

It is difficult to say definitively because it depends on the duration of the other fights on the night, but expect the Joshua v Takam to take place at approximately 10pm UK time.

The undercard starts at 7pm and is as follows:

Kal Yafai v Sho Ishida (WBA world super-flyweight)

Dillian Whyte v Robert Helenius (WBC silver heavyweight)

Katie Taylor v Anahi Esther (WBA lightweight)

Frank Buglioni v Craig Richards (British light-heavyweight)

Lenroy Thomas v Dave Allen (Commonwealth heavyweight)

What TV channel is it on?

Joshua's title defence will be live on Sky Sports Box office. You can find out how to watch the fight here, or you can follow every round right here.