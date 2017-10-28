Joshua vs Takam undercard fight schedule - including Dillian Whyte and Katie Taylor

Dillian Whyte (L) and Katie Taylor (R) are on the Joshua vs Takam undercard - getty images

It's an exciting undercard featuring a number of British fighters before Saturday night's big fight between Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam, where Joshua will be defending his IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Former British heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte takes on Robert Helenius in the most eye-catching undercard bouts to take place on Saturday night.

Joshua beat Whyte with an seventh-round stoppage in January 2016 having previously lost to him in his career as an amateur.

Whyte hopes victory over Robert Helenius will all but guarantee him a world title shot.

The 29-year-old Jamaican-born fighter became the first man to take Joshua beyond three rounds in a bout and is eyeing a rematch with AJ.

Anthony Joshua beat Dillian Whyte in a bad-tempered affair at the O2 Credit: Getty Images More