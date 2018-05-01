Joshua or Wilder must defeat Fury to become 'true' champion - Warren

The efforts of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder to unify the heavyweight division are in vain until they defeat lineal champion Tyson Fury, according to promoter Frank Warren.

Joshua and Wilder are in talks for a mammoth bout to unify the four main belts, with the former holding the IBF, WBA and WBO straps previously owned by Fury.

However, as Joshua did not beat Fury to take those titles, Warren has questioned his position as the "true" heavyweight champion before he has fought the returning 29-year-old.

"Tyson is the best heavyweight out there," Warren told talkSPORT. "He's the lineal champion, he never lost his titles in the ring, he gave them up, and now he's back to get those belts back where they should be.

"No one can consider themselves the true heavyweight champion of the world unless they beat the lineal champion, the guy who never lost the titles in the ring - and that's Tyson Fury."

Fury will make his comeback in June against an as yet unnamed opponent, though he intends to take "baby steps" as he plots a path to the top of the division.

"I'm not in any rush," he said in an interview with talkSPORT. "I'm in a fantastic place at the minute and I hope to stay there.

"I'm 29 years old, I've got a wealth of experience behind me, I've got the magic man Frank Warren in my corner and we're just going to take baby steps.

"The ultimate goal is to unify the titles again and be the undisputed champion.

"The short-term goal is to get back in the ring, dance beneath the stars and have fun, enjoy it, give the fans something to talk about and give the fans value for money."