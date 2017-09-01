The Journey FIFA 18: Alex Hunter's story continues as FIFA goes global

Alex Hunter is back and ‘The Journey’ is set to take him beyond Premier League shores as FIFA 18 goes global.

The next chapter of a story which began in FIFA 17 is about to be written, with there transfer rumours aplenty surrounding Hunter and his next move.

Having ended season one on the grandest of stages in the FA Cup final and being called up by England, some big career choices now await.

Where will Hunter end up? Well, EA Sports have offered some tantalising glimpses as to his next port of call.

LA Galaxy – with the StubHub Center among the new venues to be incorporated into FIFA 18 – Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and a star-studded squad at Paris Saint-Germain are among the possible landing spots.

Throw Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and NBA star James Harden into the mix and what do you get? Well, the video below for a start...

FIFA 18 is available on September 29 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.