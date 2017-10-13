Joy Neville appointed as assistant referee for three men’s internationals during autumn window

Joy Neville looks on during the Challenge Cup match between Gloucester Rugby and La Rochelle last December - Getty Images Europe

Ireland’s Joy Neville has been appointed as an assistant referee by World Rugby for three men’s fixtures during the autumn international window, including France’s Test against Japan.

Neville, who became the first female to officiate in a professional European club game when she acted as assistant referee in Bristol and Bath’s Challenge Cup fixture last season, will act in the same capacity for Barbarians vs Tonga in her native Limerick on November 10, Spain vs Canada in Madrid on November 18 and then France’s meeting with Japan in Lens on November 25.

Last year, Alhambra Nievas acted as an assistant referee in USA versus Tonga. Nievas will be making refereeing history this month as the Spaniard becomes the first female to take charge of a competitive men’s international in Europe when Finland take on Norway in Helsinki tomorrow in the Conference 2 division of Rugby Europe.

She will be swiftly followed by Neville, who will take charge of Norway vs Denmark on October 28. This will be a busy period of firsts for the former Ireland international as she will be the first female assistant referee in a Champions Cup fixture when she officiates in Montpellier’s meeting with Exeter Chiefs next weekend.

Alhambra Nievas during the Women's Rugby World Cup this year Credit: EMPICS Sport More