Joy Neville to referee Challenge Cup fixture

Ireland's Joy Neville will make history next month by becoming the first woman to referee a European professional club fixture when she takes charge of the Challenge Cup, Round 4 match between Bordeaux-Bègles and Enisei-STM.

The former Ireland international, who won 70 caps for her country including a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013, will go into the record books when she referees the pool one game at Stade Chaban-Delmas on Friday, December 15.

Neville's is one of 40 referee appointments for rounds three and four of the 2017/18 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup announced today by a selection committee chaired by Joel Jutge, EPCR's Head of Match Officials.

Neville has already been appointed as an assistant referee at Champions Cup, Challenge Cup, Continental Shield and Guinness PRO14 levels, and she also took charge of the Women's Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and England in August.

In advance of her Challenge Cup debut, she will officiate as an assistant referee at the Barbarians vs Tonga game at Thomond Park on Friday, and at the Spain vs Canada and the France vs Japan internationals later this month.

Meanwhile, the Champions Cup will come to boiling point with the key back-to-back fixtures. The round three clash of last season's finalists, Saracens and ASM Clermont Auvergne, will be refereed by Nigel Owens of Wales with Ireland's John Lacey taking charge of the return match between the pool two heavyweights at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

France's Romain Poite will be in the middle for the eagerly-awaited meeting of Exeter Chiefs and Leinster Rugby – both unbeaten in Pool 3 – while his compatriot, Pascal Gauzère, has been appointed for the round four showdown at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.