Juan Martin del Potro in breathtaking comeback to beat Dominic Thiem and set-up Roger Federer re-run at US Open

As the crowd in the Grandstand stadium roared their approval, Juan Martin del Potro stood with his arms outstretched and looked up into the sky. The 28-year-old Argentinian has experienced many memorable moments in his career, but few have matched his extraordinary victory here on Monday night in the fourth round of the US Open.

Del Potro, struggling to breath as he fought the effects of flu, had appeared to be on the way out of the tournament when he lost the first two sets, winning only three games in the process, but dug deep to record perhaps the greatest comeback victory of his career. He beat Austria’s Dominic Thiem 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-4 after three hours and 35 minutes to earn a quarter-final meeting with Roger Federer, who crushed Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 7-5.

“I played one of the epic matches of my career here at the US Open, which is my favourite tournament, in front of a great crowd,” Del Potro said afterwards. “I played a fantastic battle against one of the best players of the tour.”

Ever since Del Potro won the only Grand Slam title of his career here in 2009, when he beat Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals and Federer in the final, the Argentinian has been a huge favourite with the New York public. There were plenty of fans in the stadium wearing Argentina football shirts and waving national flags, but the support for Del Potro crosses national boundaries.

The public admire the way that he has kept making comebacks despite recurring wrist problems which have forced him to take lengthy breaks from the game. Having had one operation on his right wrist and three on his left, he is still unable to hit his backhands as powerfully as he used to, though his forehand and serve are as strong as ever.

On this occasion, however, Del Potro’s greatest problem was the flu virus which had been troubling him for the last two days. He lost the first five games of the match, at which point he took some medication, and after little more than an hour was two sets down. When he was trailing 4-0 in the second set he thought of retiring because of his breathing difficulties and his problems moving.

The only previous occasion when he had won a match from two sets down was against Marin Cilic in last year’s Davis Cup final, but the inspiration to launch this comeback came from the crowd.

“I saw the crowd waiting for more tennis, waiting for my good forehands, good serves,” he said. “I took all that energy to change in a good way and think about fighting and not retiring.”

