Juan Martin del Potro step closer to ATP Finals spot after latest Paris Masters victory

Juan Martin del Potro moved closer to securing the last spot for the season-ending ATP Finals by beating Robin Haase 7-5, 6-4 in the third round of the Paris Masters on Thursday.

Del Potro, who lost to Roger Federer on Sunday in the Swiss Indoors final, is in 10th place in the race to qualify for the tournament. Only the top eight players will compete in London and there is one place left, to be taken in Paris.

"I would love to reach London once again. It could be a fantastic moment for me," said del Potro, who was way back in 47th place in the race before the U.S. Open. "I'm excited to keep improving for this kind of surprise. I love to surprise myself and that's what I'm doing now."

Del Potro has a tough challenge next, against big-serving American John Isner.

The ninth-seeded Isner, last year's runner-up to Andy Murray, hit 25 aces as he beat sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 7-6 (10), 5-7, 7-6 (3).

Seventh-seeded David Goffin of Belgium was through to the finals in London, despite a surprise loss to unseeded Julien Benneteau 6-3, 6-3. The Frenchman reached the quarters of a Masters for the first time since Shanghai in 2014 in his final tournament before retiring.

Goffin will have waited nervously on the result of Frenchman Lucas Pouille's result against Jack Sock. But Pouille's 7-6 (6), 6-3 loss to the 16th-seeded American sent him through, at Pouille's expense, making him the first Belgian to qualify for the season finale.

Del Potro faces John Isner next (Getty) More