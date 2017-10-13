Juan Mata: Man Utd need to beat Liverpool but some things in life are more important than football

No one has really been buying into Jose Mourinho’s repeated insistence this week that Manchester United’s visit to Anfield on Saturday lunchtime is “just another game” and that includes Juan Mata.

While many of his United team-mates have been away on international duty, Mata has watched at close quarters as his manager’s appetite for the trip to Liverpool has steadily mushroomed over the course of the week.

“I can tell you that he loves these games,” the midfielder said. “We feel it from him, all the week with this kind of massive game. I think he told you he really enjoys that pressure, these big moments. Obviously we get ready for each game in a good way, watching videos, and for Liverpool we did as well, but you can feel he really likes these fixtures. It’s a part of him.”

Mata himself is responsible for one of the defining images from modern meetings between English football’s two most successful clubs. His acrobatic scissor kick at Anfield in March 2015 was his second goal that afternoon and proved decisive. There was a lot less inspiration on show when the sides played out a drab stalemate at the ground 12 months ago.

But, with the margins already looking like they will be thin in this title race, and with Manchester City so impressive in the way they went to champions Chelsea and won before the international break, Mata hopes United can throw down a marker of their own.

“We want to win this game,” the Spaniard said, fixing his inquisitor in the eye. “We don’t want to draw. We need to score, and win. It’s a special game to play against Liverpool. You can feel it in the street, in the media, in the training ground. Since Monday, from Mike the chef, it has been, ‘Beat them, beat them, beat them.’”

Mata will be as irritable as anyone should United fall short, but for a player who deconstructs the usual, and sometimes lazy, stereotypes about self-interested footballers, there is real perspective. He launched his landmark charitable project, Common Goal, in August and already he is touching lives. On Thursday, after training, Mata gave a personal tour of Old Trafford to a group of severely disadvantaged children from a slum in India’s largest city, Mumbai, which he had visited on a humbling 10-day trip with his Swedish girlfriend, Evelina Kamph, an osteopath, during their summer break.