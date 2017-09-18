Juan Mata warns Manchester United 'we haven't won anything yet' despite bright start to the season

Mata insisted the win was not as easy as the scoreline suggested: Getty

Juan Mata has told Manchester United that the Premier League isn’t decided after five games and warns “we haven’t won anything yet.”

United hammered Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday to go level on points and goal difference with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Both clubs are locked together on 13 points from five games, with 16 goals scored and two conceded each, with City only ahead of United on alphabetical order.

The two made a similar start last season until they faced each other in the derby but that event will not happen until 7th December with United’s favourable start to the season in terms of fixtures seeing them to continue to avoid a fellow member of the ‘Big Six’.

And while many are saying the title is already destined for Manchester – either the red or the blue side – Mata has insisted there is no talk of such things in the dressing room as they look to avoid the “euphoria”.

Speaking in his latest blog post, Mata said: “It’s been an intense and happy week, with two games and two convincing wins at Old Trafford, feeling the extraordinary support from our fans and without conceding a goal.

“The game was not as easy as the score indicates, but I honestly think that we deserved the victory.

“The team keeps working very well and we’re getting the reward that we deserve so far.

“We are happy, for sure, but we keep the euphoria away from the dressing room. Inside, we remain calm, with our feet firmly on the ground.

“We haven’t won anything yet, this is just the beginning and with such a busy schedule there’s no time to slow down and relax.”

Mata was also keen to highlight Rooney’s return to Old Trafford after his summer move back to Everton, after he received applause as he came off the team coach and a standing ovation when he was substituted late on.

“I want to highlight Wayne Rooney’s return to Old Trafford,” he added. “He’s part of the Manchester United legend and the crowd gave him the ovation that he deserves when he was substituted.

“Seeing that respect from our fans in the stadium to our former captain was really moving. It makes you feel proud of belonging to this club.

“I think Wayne has still a lot of things to say in football and I wish him the best for the rest of the season.”