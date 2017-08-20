Judge breaks MLB record for consecutive games with a strikeout

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge set an unwanted MLB record for most consecutive games – 36 – with a strikeout.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge broke the record for most consecutive games with a strikeout.

The 25-year-old struck out swinging in the fifth inning against Boston Red Sox starter Chris Sale on Saturday.

Sale is leading MLB in strikeouts and, with his strikeout of Judge, he moved four strikeouts away from 250 this year.

Judge has now struck out at least once in 36 consecutive games, breaking Bill Stoneman's record of 35 straight games with a strikeout set in 1971. Stoneman was a pitcher.

Saturday's strikeout was the 164th time in 419 at-bats Judge has struck out this season or 32 per cent of the time he has stepped to the plate. He also has 90 walks.