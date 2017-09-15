Judge powers Yankees past Orioles as Indians roll on

All-Star Aaron Judge took his season tally to 43 home runs after inspiring the New York Yankees on Thursday.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his renewed form by bashing two home runs in a 13-5 MLB win over the Baltimore Orioles.

A slump dimmed Judge's shimmering early-season star, but the towering rookie has returned to form in September.

Judge hit his 42nd and 43rd home runs on Thursday, while collecting three hits with three runs scored and six RBIs (96) to hand the Orioles their seventh loss in eight games. He also made it through the game without striking out. He had struck out 11 times in his previous six games.

The Yankees have now won five of their last six games, and are just three games behind the Boston Red Sox for the American League (AL) East lead. Even if the division escapes them, New York look to be in the driver's seat for a wildcard berth.

While Judge's impressive performance will grab headlines, starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka's gem is just as important to the Yankees. The mercurial hurler allowed just two runs in seven innings while striking out eight batters. He improved to 12-11 on the season.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit Tigers 7-17 Chicago White Sox

St Louis Cardinals 5-2 Cincinnati Reds

New York Yankees 13-5 Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals 5-2 Atlanta Braves

Texas Rangers 4-10 Seattle Mariners

Minnesota Twins 3-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox 6-2 Oakland Athletics

Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies 10-0 Miami Marlins

Cleveland Indians 3-2 Kansas City Royals

Chicago Cubs 14-6 New York Mets

Los Angeles Angels 2-5 Houston Astros

LINDOR AND BRUCE LIFT INDIANS

Francisco Lindor and Jay Bruce both played large roles in helping the Indians earn their 22nd straight win. Lindor hit a game-tying double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Royals. Then Bruce hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th.

The White Sox trio of Avisail Garcia, Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada helped Chicago obliterate the Tigers in a game of bottom-dwelling AL Central teams. Garcia, who used to play for the Tigers, collected five hits with two runs scored, a home run (17), seven RBIs and a walk. Moncada had four hits with five runs scored and a home run, while Abreu posted four hits with three runs scored.

Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham turned in a fantasy baseball player's dream. Pham went two for four with two runs scored, a home run (20), two RBIs, two stolen bases (21) and a walk.

Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley spun eight shutout innings against the Rockies. Godley allowed just five hits with zero walks while striking out seven batters. He improved to 8-7 with a 3.00 ERA this season.

CUBS PUNISH POOR LUGO

Mets starter Seth Lugo was torched by the Cubs for eight runs (seven earned) off nine hits in a comprehensive loss. Lugo lasted just three innings as he fell to 6-5 on the season.

ANOTHER HOMER FOR HOSKINS

The Phillies may have found a star in Rhys Hoskins. His 18th home run of the season helped the Phillies beat the Marlins.

CARDINALS AT CUBS

Just three games separate these two rivals in the National League Central. The Milwaukee Brewers are also in the mix. The Cubs were swept by the Brewers at home last weekend. They cannot suffer a similar fate against St Louis. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have won eight of their last 10 games to get back into postseason contention.