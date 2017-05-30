Judgement Day for Arsene Wenger as his Arsenal future is set to be decided at board meeting

Arsene Wenger faces the most important board meeting of his Arsenal career on Tuesday as his future as manager will be decided.

There is a two-year contract on the table, which the 67-year-old is expected to sign following the FA Cup victory over Chelsea on Saturday, when Wenger made it very clear that he wanted to stay on as manager

However, there are also major issues that need addressing which could see Wenger to ultimately call time on his 21-year reign in north London.

The Frenchman will meet with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, chief executive Ivan Gazidis and the other directors to thrash out the details of any changes the club which to make over the summer, such as a shake-up of his backroom staff and the addition of a director of football – both of which Wenger is understood to be against.

The manager is firmly against a director of football but the board are keen to ease the workload on Wenger, but it is likely a compromise will be made where a lower-profile role will be created to work on such areas as scouting and contracts.

Wenger also wants more support from the boardroom with some members of the board believing the Gunners must be doing better, with Gazidis especially pushing for a change in some capacity. Wenger wants the board to be united, not divided, in the issues he believes in.

Kroenke, who holds all the power as majority shareholder, has never wavered in his support of Wenger, despite some question marks being raised by other board members.

It is the opposition of fans which has concerned Wenger most but after winning nine of their last 10 games and lifting the FA Cup for a 13th time, there is a more positive atmosphere around the club.

While the meeting will take place on Tuesday, no announcement is expected until Wednesday, when Arsenal will release a statement and the outlines of the meeting will be revealed.