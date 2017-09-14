Judy Murray: Andy will benefit from extended break

A hip injury may have cut short Andy Murray's season, but mum Judy thinks he will benefit from the break in the long run.

Andy Murray will come back firing on all cylinders at the Australian Open after his extended lay-off due to a hip injury, says his mum Judy.

The former world number one expects to miss the remainder of the 2017 season with the problem that has plagued him since Wimbledon.

Murray's campaign at SW19 came to a halt at the quarter-final stage as his movement was hampered by the hip issue, Sam Querrey the man to end his title defence.

He has not featured since and – apart from an exhibition match with Roger Federer in Glasgow in November – does not expect to play again this year, with the 2018 Australian Open his top priority.

Murray's mum Judy believes the forced break from tennis will be a blessing in the long run after a gruelling two-year schedule that saw him lift the Davis Cup, win a second Wimbledon title and be triumphant at the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

"He's doing everything he can to recover from the injury and is very much looking forward to playing in November," she told STV.

"It's frustrating for any athlete but there have been so many advances in recent years in sports science and sports medicine that you really can get the best advice and can find exactly what it is you are dealing with.

"A lot of it is about rest as well, the last two years have been incredibly tough for him.

"Firstly, in 2015 trying to win the Davis Cup on top of staying in the top two or three, and then in 2016 that huge run he went on to try and get to world number one.

"It took a lot out of his body and probably took a lot out of him mentally as well, so I don't think it will do him any harm to have an extended break."