Judy Murray calls on the Lawn Tennis Association to do more to help young players breakthrough

Judy Murray has slammed the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) for creating a ‘horrendous financial struggle’ when Andy Murray started to develop into a senior ATP Tour player, urging the governing body to do more to financially support young players.

“The LTA didn’t help very much” said Murray, who had to find £35k to send Andy to the Sanchez Casal Academy in Barcelona when he was just 15, to help him on his journey to becoming one of the best players in the world.

“They offered me £10k. I said ‘you haven’t got anyone else. You’ve got nobody else doing what he’s doing. You haven’t got anywhere in this country.’ I didn’t get it at all.

“He’d outgrown Scotland, he was the best in Europe for his age at the time,” she added, before calling on the body to do far more to support young players as they attempt to develop into full-time athletes.

“We need to look at the cost. They need environments in which to do the next stage. If you look at Andy going to Barcelona or Jamie going to train in Paris, my kids play completely differently from each other so it’s not a ‘one size fits all.’ Their skills are completely different so they needed different paths to do what they did.”

In 2017 the LTA introduced the Pro Scholarship Programme (PSP), which offers up to 12 promising British tennis players ‘the expertise and resources required to maximise their chances of becoming successful, financially independent tennis professionals capable of performing with distinction at the highest level.’

Murray wants the LTA to do more to help younger players