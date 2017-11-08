Julian Gressel wins Goal's MLS Rookie of the Year

Coming into the 2017 MLS season, the race for Rookie of the Year looked to be a tight one, with talent at the top of the draft and several players who seemed primed to step in right away and make an impact.

Julian Gressel, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, made sure that at the end of the year, there was one clear answer as to which rookie deserved the honor.

Despite flying a bit under the radar, Gressel settled into the lineup with expansion side Atlanta United early on, starting and playing well in the team's first ever match against the New York Red Bulls and going on to play 32 times for the club, making 24 starts along the way. The German, who spent his college years as a star for Providence, fit right in with Tata Martino's star-studded and attack-minded team thanks to his willingness to take on defenders and the space afforded to him by the rest of Atlanta's powerful attacking unit.

The 23-year-old also proved to be a versatile piece of Martino's puzzle, stepping into the playmaking role at times when Miguel Almiron was out of action, regularly roaming the wing and doing well when called on to play deeper in the center of the midfield, though even then he was more of a deep-lying playmaker than a true defensive midfielder.

Where he will settle as a professional has yet to be determined, but his ability to plug holes in Atlanta's lineup made him a vital cog in a team that racked up 55 points and finished fourth in the Eastern Conference.

A star showing in a win over the Philadelphia Union and fellow Rookie of the Year candidate Jack Elliott in late September may have cliched the award for Gressel, with the midfielder scoring a goal and adding an assist in the match that clinched a playoff spot for his side.