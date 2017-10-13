Julian Nagelsmann becomes first coach to join Juan Mata's Common Goal and donate 1% of salary to charity

Julian Nagelsmann is one of the rising stars of German football: Bongarts/Getty Images

Julian Nagel has become the first coach to join Common Goal, the charity initiative founded by Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata.

The move will see the Hoffenheim manager donate one per cent of his salary to charity.

"It’s a small gesture that if shared can change the world," Mata wrote in a blog for the Player's Tribune when he launched the initiative in August.

"I’m asking my fellow professionals to join me in forming a Common Goal Starting XI. Together we can create a movement based on shared values that can become integral to the whole football industry - forever.

"I am leading this effort, but I don’t want to be alone."

Since then he has been joined by Germany international Mats Hummels, Italy's Giorgio Chiellini and US world champions Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

The donations are being pooled together by Berlin-based NGO Streetfootballworld and the money will support charities around the world.

Mata explained that his inspiration came from the Champions League final in 2012 where his former team, Chelsea, became champions of Europe.





"As we were celebrating, I looked around at my teammates, and I saw the beauty of football," he wrote.

"We came from all over the world, from different circumstances, and spoke many different languages. Some had grown up during wartime. Some had grown up in poverty.

"But there we were, all standing together in Germany as champions of Europe."

Describing his fortune at having been able to forge a career in football, Mata explained that he now wanted to give something back.

Breaking News: we've just signed our first coach! Warm willkommen to @achtzehn99’s Julian Nagelsmann. #CommonGoal pic.twitter.com/tbndi5JYSx — Common Goal (@CommonGoalOrg) October 13, 2017

"We have so many opportunities simply because we play a children’s game," he went on, in his appeal to fellow professionals.

"We are so lucky to live a dream. Let’s come together and help kids everywhere experience that same light and joy.

"By doing so we can show the wider football industry that Common Goal needs to happen and that it will happen, because it’s right."