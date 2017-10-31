Julian Savea has a point to prove against New Zealand
Two years ago on Tuesday, Julian Savea lifted the Rugby World Cup 2015 trophy after helping New Zealand to a 34-17 victory over Australia at Twickenham. A fortnight previously in Cardiff, his hat-trick had decimated France in the tournament’s quarter-final. It was a ferocious display of finishing.
On Saturday, the powerful wing - he of 46 tries in 54 Tests - will be back on the Twickenham turf. This time, though, he will arrive in what he calls a “strange” situation. Surplus to Steve Hansen’s requirements, he is poised to face the All Blacks for the Barbarians.
While denying there would be any personal incentive beyond the prestige of the fixture, Savea suggested the Barbarians camp was confident of an upset.
“I’m here to experience the Baa-Baas way of playing and to play against New Zealand,” said the 27 year-old, who is likely to face younger brother Ardie this weekend. “I believe the door [back to All Blacks selection] is always going to be there as long as I am playing the best I can.
“[Winning] is definitely a realistic target. For all of the boys here, it’s a good opportunity and we’re going out there with the mind-set that we can.”
Savea’s last cap came at the end of July, when he returned for the British and Irish Lions series decider. He spilled an early opportunity and was promptly omitted from the Rugby Championship party.
Despite impressing as Wellington took the Mitre 10 Cup Championship crown, Savea failed to make New Zealand’s end-of-year tour squad. Less decorated back three options, including uncapped Matt Duffie, were named instead. Robbie Deans, the Barbarians head coach, expects a response from the man known as ‘The Bus’.
“I’m not suggesting Julian parked up, but you’ve got to keep evolving as a player and that’s the message the All Blacks have given,” Deans said. “I think he’s done that. In the Mitre 10 he played particularly well.
“That’s the nature of the professional era when people analyse and find ways to break you down and make your life difficult. You’ve just got to keep going. We’re expecting a pretty good performance out of him.”
Meanwhile, New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster was relishing the sight of a fired-up Savea eager to impress his credentials for international involvement in 2018.
“I’d love him to make a really big point. Look, I think through the Mitre 10 Cup campaign he really progressed. We know he’s done a great job within that Wellington camp and taken the challenge on.
“He’s fit and in the [Championship final] I thought he looked really quite sharp, which is everything we want him to do. The fact that he’s playing well and trending upwards is great news. It’s going to create a bit of an edge.
“He has been a big part of us for a long time. I know he would love to get back and we would love to have him back in the form we know he can be in, so he’s at a pretty good stage.”
Aided by fellow coaches Will Greenwood and Scott Robertson, Deans has assembled an extremely strong Barbarians squad. Alongside Savea are 12 more of his countrymen. Three of them - Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt and Richard Buckman - started for the Highlanders in a 23-22 defeat of the Lions this summer.
A fourth, fly-half Richie Mo’unga has joined the group on these shores fresh from orchestrating Canterbury’s Mitre 10 Cup triumph, amassing a record 25 points in the decider against Tasman.
Highly-rated tighthead Atu Moli is a former Baby Blacks skipper. Ben Franks of London Irish, a World Cup-winner in 2011 and 2015, will likely spearhead the other side of the scrum.