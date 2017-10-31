Julian Savea can prove 'The Bus' is not out of service just yet as All Blacks future hangs by a thread

Julian Savea, the All Blacks’ most dangerous wing in their history, returns to international rugby this weekend intent on proving that his time on the biggest stage is not over by the age of 27. The only difference is that he will be playing against New Zealand.

With 46 tries to his name in just 54 Tests, Savea trails only Doug Howlett on the all-time All Blacks try-scorers list, and it took Howlett an additional eight matches to reach his record of 49 that, not so long ago, Savea looked destined to surpass.

Savea has made just five appearances in the last 12 months though, with his only try coming in a pre-Lions tour rout of Samoa, and he was left out entirely of New Zealand’s successful Rugby Championship campaign over the last two months as the endless conveyor belt of outside backs showed no signs of letting up.

In Savea’s place is Rieko Ioane, the 20-year-old that hit the ground running against the British and Irish Lions, but Savea will have the chance this weekend to show Steve Hansen that he can still give him something to think about in his team selection.

‘The Bus’, as he is known in world rugby – as the mental and physical scars left on many a wing across the globe testify – will turn out at Twickenham this weekend for the Barbarians, and while it is not uncommon for players to face their own country when turning out for the BaaBaas, they are normally either in the twilight of their careers or finding their feet on the international stage.

Savea has been dropped from the Al Blacks squad since the final Test against the Lions (Getty) More