Julio Jones fit to face Dallas Cowboys

Julio Jones will play when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

The Atlanta Falcons have received a major boost after wide receiver Julio Jones was passed fit to face the Dallas Cowboys.

After losing four of their last five games, the Falcons received some good news ahead of Sunday's home contest and announced that Jones will play despite nursing an ankle injury.

The 28-year-old returned to practice on Friday after missing the previous two days' preparation for the Cowboys clash.

Jones has just 43 receptions for 658 yards and a lone touchdown this season, but the team's recent struggles have not just been his fault, with the entire offense having struggled.

The Falcons (4-4) began the season with three straight wins, jumping out to an early lead in the NFC South, but their recent skid has knocked them back to third in the division and currently out of the playoff picture.

With Jones available, a win against the surging Cowboys (5-3) could be just what the Falcons - who lost last season's Super Bowl to the New England Patriots - need to get back on track.