Julius Peppers moves into fourth on NFL's all-time sacks list

Julius Peppers now has 151 career sacks, having passed former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Chris Doleman on the all-time list.

Julius Peppers is now fourth on the NFL's all-time sacks list.

The ageless Carolina Panthers defensive end got to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday to move past former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Chris Doleman for fourth place.

Peppers was credited with a sack, the 151st of his career, after forcing a fumble that was recovered by Carolina safety Kurt Coleman.

Winston is the 75th different quarterback sacked by Peppers, who was the second overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft.

Peppers missed a chance to reach the milestone last week at the expense of another former North Carolina player in Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky, who was the second overall pick in this year's draft.

Sunday's sack gave Peppers seven and a half on the season, triggering a $250,000 incentive bonus on the one-year, $3.5 million contract he signed in March. If he reaches nine sacks this season, the bonus will be pushed to $500K.

The 37-year-old Peppers, who is in his 16th NFL season, became the fifth player since 1982 to record 150 sacks on October 12. Peppers got around Philadelphia Eagles tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai to get to Carson Wentz and jar the ball loose on the opening series of the game.

Next on the list ahead of Peppers in terms of career sacks is former Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Panthers linebacker Kevin Greene, who retired with 160 sacks. Bruce Smith is the all-time leader with 200 sacks since the NFL added sacks as an official statistic in 1982. Reggie White, who played for the Eagles and Green Bay Packers before spending his final season in Carolina, retired following the 2000 season with 198 sacks.

With White, Greene and now Peppers, three of the top four sacks leaders all played for the Panthers at some point during their careers. Peppers is sure to join Greene and White in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.