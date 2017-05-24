Junior Ajayi's goal inspires Al Ahly's triumph over Cotonsport

The Nigerian was on target as his Egyptian side secured their first victory over Birwe Minkreo’s side in the Caf's top tier competition

Junior Ajayi scored his first Caf Champions League goal for Al Ahly as his side defeated Cotonsport 2-0 in a group D clash at the Stade Omnisport Roumdé, Adjia.

The Olympic bronze winner fired the visitors ahead in the 12th minute thanks to an assist from Moamen Zakaria, who netted two minutes later to seal their first win of the group phase.

With the victory, the Egyptian outfit goes top of the group D log with four points from two games, while Ajayi secured his seventh goal in eight appearances in all competitions this season.

Hossam El Badry’s men will welcome Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in their next Caf Champions League game in Cairo on June 2.