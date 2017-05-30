Junior Ajayi hands Al Ahly Egyptian Premier League title

The Nigerian was on target as his Egyptian side secured their 39th Egyptian league diadem despite home draw against title rivals

Junior Ajayi scored to help Al Ahly retained the Egyptian Premier League title despite a 2-2 draw against Masr Lel Maqassah at the Cairo International Stadium on Monday.



The 21-year-old forward opened scoring for the hosts in their 23rd minute before Walid Soliman made it 2-0 just 17 minutes into the start of the second half.



However, Ahmed El Sheikh netted from the spot in the 71st minute to reduce the visitors' deficit and John Antwi found the leveler three minutes later to force a draw.



Despite the draw, the Egyptian outfit has secured their 39th league crown with two games left to play sitting atop with 74 points - 12 ahead of closest challengers.

Ajayi, however increased his league goal tally to eight from nine appearances in all competitions this season.



Having emerged champions, Hossam El Badry’s men will face fifth-placed Smouha and 12-placed ENPPI in dead-rubber affairs for their final two league games of the season.