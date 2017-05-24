Junior Lokosa tipped to shine at Kano Pillars

The striker started in the second division for the bankers, and his former skipper believes he has what it takes to shine in the top flight for the Masu Gida

Kano Pillars new signing, Junior Lokosa has been tipped to do great things in the Nigeria Professional Football League by his former First Bank teammate, Abou Ali.

The former First Bank forward scored eight goals for the Bankers in the Nigeria National League this term before he moved to Pillars, where he scored on his debut on matchday 20 against Niger Tornadoes.

Abou, who was Lokosa's roommate and captain at his former club, believes in his talent as he states that he has what it takes to perform at the highest level

"I am very happy for my pal, Lokosa. I believe in his abilities and I am not surprise he scored on his debut at Kano Pillars," Abou told Goal.

"Lokosa is a lethal striker who makes the goals scoring looks very simple. He plays with so much calm yet punishes goalkeepers.



"He has done that eight times already in the Nigeria National League this season before he left for Kano Pillars and he has continued in that fashion at the elite league.

"I wish him all the best and to Kano Pillars, they are lucky to have a lethal striker that will score so many goals that will make them achieve their set goals.''