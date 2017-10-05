Jupp Heynckes confirms Bayern Munich have approached him about taking over until the end of the season

Jupp Heynckes has spent three previous spells in charge of Bayern Munich: Bongarts/Getty Images

Jupp Heynckes has confirmed that Bayern Munich have approached him over taking the manager’s job until the end of the season but admits nothing is yet signed.

The Bavarian giants sacked Carlo Ancelotti last week and reports suggest they will turn to the man who won them the treble in 2012/13 as a stop gap until the summer.

"It's not clear yet or signed," Heynckes told German newspaper the Rheinische Post. "I have to analyse the whole thing first. Four and a half years have passed since I left Bavaria, and football has changed."

Heynckes confirmed he met with Bayern’s hierarchy – club president Uli Hoeness, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihadmidzic – but would not divulge too many details on what exactly was said.

“Many things were discussed,” was as much as he was willing to say.

The man most likely to take charge long-term is Julian Nagelsmann, the 30-year-old Hoffenheim manager who has made some very clear advances on the Bundesliga champions but has promised to stay in his current job until the summer.

"FC Bayern is playing a bigger role in my dreams," Nagelsmann, who was born just outside the Bavarian capital, told Eurosport last month.





"I have lived in Munich for many years.

"My wife and my child are going to Munich soon. We are building a house there.

"We have a family connection there. This is our home."

A short-term deal for 72-year-old Heynckes suggests Bayern are just keeping the seat warm for the younger man to turn up in June.