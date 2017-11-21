Jurgen Klopp admits 'draw feels like a defeat' after Liverpool throw away 3-0 lead in stunning collapse

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said a point in Seville ‘felt like a defeat’ and his side stopped playing football to lose a 3-0 lead.

An equaliser in the third minute of injury time denied Liverpool qualification into the last 16 of the Champions League, completing a horrific second half.

Earlier, Roberto Firmino’s double and Sadio Mane had put Klopp’s side on the brink of the knockout stages.

“It feels like we lost the game, they feel like they won, but they didn't. That's our business, that's our life,” said Klopp.

“Before the game if you tell me it's a draw I say OK, we are sitting in first place it is not the worst thing. But after the first half we want to win.

Sevilla celebrate their late equaliser

“The description (of the game) is easy. Fantastic first half for us, the second half we made a mistake. We didn't carry on playing football. It's normal to try to control the game but a team like us has to control the game with the ball. We didn't play football anymore. We became passive, they scored the first, then it was obvious the atmosphere changed immediately.