Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are powerless to stop Senegal calling up Sadio Mane

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool are powerless to stop Senegal from calling up injured forward Sadio Mane for next month’s World Cup qualifiers despite his injury.

Mane is currently unavailable for the Reds for around another four weeks after picking up a hamstring injury while on international duty this month and is not expected back before the next break.

The 25-year-old missed the goalless draw with Manchester United last weekend and will again be absent for Sunday’s trip to Tottenham with Klopp revealing Mane is yet to train on the grass at Melwood.

“Sadio is still in rehab,” He said on Friday. “He is indoors. He is not in any exercises outside. I can imagine they (Senegal) feel the pressure a little bit.

“If he is fit earlier I would be really happy. But nobody knows at this moment.

“If he’s fit, we cannot hide him. We can do nothing to keep him.”

Klopp also hinted that skipper Jordan Henderson, who missed the midweek demolition of Maribor, could be back in line for a start against Sunday’s opponents Tottenham.

“I never speak about the line-up, but Jordan played so far all the games and he had both the international games with England, 90 minutes - I was very happy about this - so it was clear we would make one change.

“But that’s all.”

Klopp was also thankful that Liverpool’s festive fixture with Arsenal had not been moved to Christmas Eve and vowed that the club would help fans get back from the 7.45pm kick-off on 22nd December, when there are no trains or buses running back to Merseyside after the full-time whistle.

“I don’t know when it happened last time that somebody could take something but didn’t, because of common sense,” Klopp said of Sky’s decision not to move to game to Christmas Eve. “Sky thank you! It’s a very, very good decision especially for fans.”

“We will do everything we can as a club to help the fans get back from London.”