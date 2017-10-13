Jurgen Klopp: I'd quit Liverpool if I thought we couldn't win the title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he would walk away from Anfield if he did not think it possible to win the Premier League during his reign.

Klopp’s side head into Saturday’s meeting with Manchester United already playing catch-up in the title race and their 27-year wait to win the league threatening to extend.

But the German coach is adamant gradual improvement can yield the ultimate reward as he sought to eradicate the grim mood after his side dropped so many points in their first seven games.

“In the moment when I think we cannot be successful, and there is only consolation, I go,” said Klopp.

“Why should I be here as some kind of caretaker until the world creates a manager who can be more successful? That makes no sense. I am really convinced. Other managers have different ways to do it, other clubs have different ways to do it. We have our way. I don’t think I am the perfect manager, I only think I am the perfect fit for this club. And I feel already much more responsible than maybe I should. I don’t even think about going from my side and saying, ‘that’s it’. I really think we are on the right way.”

Liverpool spent plenty of money in the summer Credit: Getty images More