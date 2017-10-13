Jurgen Klopp: I'd quit Liverpool if I thought we couldn't win the title
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he would walk away from Anfield if he did not think it possible to win the Premier League during his reign.
Klopp’s side head into Saturday’s meeting with Manchester United already playing catch-up in the title race and their 27-year wait to win the league threatening to extend.
But the German coach is adamant gradual improvement can yield the ultimate reward as he sought to eradicate the grim mood after his side dropped so many points in their first seven games.
“In the moment when I think we cannot be successful, and there is only consolation, I go,” said Klopp.
“Why should I be here as some kind of caretaker until the world creates a manager who can be more successful? That makes no sense. I am really convinced. Other managers have different ways to do it, other clubs have different ways to do it. We have our way. I don’t think I am the perfect manager, I only think I am the perfect fit for this club. And I feel already much more responsible than maybe I should. I don’t even think about going from my side and saying, ‘that’s it’. I really think we are on the right way.”
Manchester United and Manchester City demonstrated their spending power again in the summer, but Liverpool also paid £148 million on new signings which Klopp feels was substantial even though his rivals have an obvious financial advantage.
“Doing things like this [spending money] makes it more likely,” he said. “Yes, we need to be a little bit luckier, but to do that you have to carry on working. We are on a good way I know. I still have the same fire, the same passion, absolutely no problem.
“I know people don’t want to wait. We cannot change this. If you don’t want to wait, don’t wait.
“If you have a really good situation in your private life, enjoy it. If your neighbour has a better situation, does that mean you can’t enjoy your own situation? But he’s got one more car, he gets to go on one extra holiday..... It’s about us becoming happy, not about others. Can we dominate them for the next 20 years without spending the same amount? Probably not, but can we still be there? Yes of course. And we want to force this.
“We want to be consistent, constant at our high level and improve it, even when we lose a player in the future we want to bring in other players. That’s the benefit of a long-term project. I know the owners are not in doubt about me, about us, about anything. In Melwood we enjoy it. It’s really okay but of course we know we have to deliver.”