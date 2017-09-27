Jurgen Klopp 'doesn't understand' Rio Ferdinand's criticism of Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after free-kick

Karius has had to play second fiddle to Mignolet this season: Getty

Jurgen Klopp has defended goalkeeper Loris Karius after he failed to stop Fernando’s long-range free-kick during Liverpool FC ’s frustrating draw with Spartak Moscow on Tuesday night.

The goalkeeper, who often rotates with usual No 1 Simon Mignolet, was beaten from 25 yards during the first half in Moscow as Liverpool were left needed to come from behind to take a point off their Group E rivals.

Karius came under fire for not making the save, most notably from BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand, who said he would have been “fuming” if he was a Liverpool defender in that situation.

However, Klopp insisted his goalkeeper did all he could do to stop the free-kick and dismissed the notion that he should have saved it.

“It's over the wall, it's the corner of the wall,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“If you want to talk about this, do it really. I don't understand how you can talk after a game like this about this one situation but I'm not sure, I have to see it again.

“It was a very good free kick. It was in the corner of where the wall protects the corner so I don't know. I don't think so but probably you have another opinion.”