Jurgen Klopp 'happy' with Liverpool transfer window and suggests more signings could still be made

Jurgen Klopp said he'd be happy if the transfer window were to close tomorrow: Getty

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is satisfied with Liverpool’s summer transfer window, arguing that the club has done everything it can to recruit new players, and suggested a number of new signings could still be made before next week's deadline day.

Liverpool have so far signed Mohamed Salah for a club-record fee, Dominic Solanke from Chelsea and Andy Robertson from Hull City, but have struggled to bring in the likes of Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk.

Attempts to land the duo failed to pick up any traction, with the club publicly dropping their pursuit of the Dutch defender after being threatened with action by Southampton after an illegal approach.

Although Klopp has not given up hope of a late breakthrough in Liverpool’s remaining transfer targets, he argued on Friday morning that the club could not have done more in this summer’s transfer window.

“All the players we spoke to we convinced [to sign],” the German said ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal. “It’s not about money. It’s not about us. Sometimes it is just possible or not possible.

"If the transfer window closes tomorrow I am happy with how it is. Obviously this transfer window is different to other windows.

“Until the 31 August that’s how the business is. A lot of things are really possible. Ins and outs. That’s the way it is.

“If the transfer window closed tomorrow that’s how it is and I am happy with it. Just to say it.”

Klopp was also full of praise for Liverpool's new summer signings, insisting he was “happy” with Robertson and Solanke’s performances so far.

“Andrew Robertson showed up against Crystal Palace. Before he showed up, I think everybody thought: ‘Robertson from Hull?’ And now think ‘Oh my God, he’s really strong!’ I’m completely fine and happy with him. Dominic Solanke showed everything you want to see from a new player in a really short time.

“We will see what happens. I’m happy at the moment. Will I be happier after the 31st? We will see.”