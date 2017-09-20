Jurgen Klopp 'really sick' of Liverpool's defending as Reds' frailties are exposed once again

Jurgen Klopp was "really sick" as defensive frailties once again came back to haunt Liverpool as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Leicester.

The Foxes dumped Liverpool out in the third round after Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani scored to clinch a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Klopp watched his side dominate the first half only to waste a host of chances and he revealed afterwards his disappointment at letting the hosts off the hook.

"After the first goal you saw the heads from Leicester went up, that was a bigger difference. The game changes in moments like this, you have the chance to do it by yourself or sometimes you are on the wrong side and that's how it is. But that we concede like this, that makes me really, really sick.

"We are still a good football team, I see it, but unfortunately it doesn't feel (like that) at the moment because it's a cup competition.

"We wanted to go into the next round and nobody is interested who plays the better in the first half."

Philippe Coutinho was withdrawn at the break as he builds fitness after an interrupted opening to the season, where Liverpool rejected several bids from Barcelona. It upset Liverpool's momentum but Klopp defended his decision and insisted the Brazil international was always down to come off.

"That was the plan before the game. He needs match time but it was not the plan to let him play again 60 or 70 or 80 minutes," said Klopp. "Forty five is the limit. We need to get him fit but we cannot push him through."

Liverpool return to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday and Klopp said he will forget about Tuesday's defeat.

"I lost more games in my life and in the morning I am fine but yes, we will come back, and I will be in better shape," he added.