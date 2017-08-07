Jurgen Klopp appears to finally end Liverpool's interest in Virgil van Dijk

Jurgen Klopp appears to have finally ended any lingering interest in Virgil van Dijk insisting he's more than happy with the centre backs already in his squad.

Southampton accused Liverpool of making an illegal approach for the Dutchman earlier this summer which saw the Reds immediately drop their interest and issue an official apology.

Despite that Van Dijk has gone on to reiterate his desire to leave the club with Liverpool understood to still be his preferred destination.

But with the transfer window set to close in three weeks' time Klopp appears to have drawn a line under the whole saga.

"Look out there and tell me five that would make us stronger. Five. Then you win a prize. It's difficult how it is," he said. "We have four. I don't think we need more. We cannot force the things and we would never get a centre back just because (of the sake of it).

"I'm happy. You can imagine we are still working on different things and we will see if it works. I am already here to work with this squad and not just always thinking 'but if we don't get this or this'."

Klopp has signed Hull left-back Andy Robertson but reveals he has been particularly impressed by a series of mature pre-season displays by incumbent Alberto Moreno, who struggled for form during the majority of last campaign.

"What I said is the truth. There is all this talking about signings and then you see Alberto Moreno - what a pre-season. You saw it. He has matured 100 per cent," he added. "Ryan Kent looked unbelievable, Dom (Solanke) - yes maybe a few guys expected that, maybe not. That's cool and I cannot ignore it."

Liverpool open their league campaign on Saturday with a trip to Watford, three days before the first leg of their Champions League playoff at Hoffenheim.