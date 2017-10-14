Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool would not allow him to use Jose Mourinho's negative Manchester United tactics

Jurgen Klopp claimed Liverpool “could not play” as defensively as Manchester United after their dreary 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday.

The German’s side were frustrated by a brilliant David De Gea save from a Joel Matip close-range effort and then a second-half Emre Can miss, in a match of few chances. Klopp put that down to how Jose Mourinho set up.

“Manchester United came here for a point and got it,” he told Sky Sports. “For sure you could not play this way at Liverpool but it's OK for Manchester United.”

Klopp later tempered his comments slightly when talking to written press, stating that he was not “judging” United.

“I said it was obvious they made a more defensive approach. That was obvious but that is completely fine so it looked to me that they wanted a point if they can get three they will take it. Of course but we wanted three, they are happy, we are not happy.

“We were dominant, it is a home game for us so we should be dominant. I am okay with the performance it is not my job to judge the MU performance.”

In something that has become a bit of a theme of the season, Klopp did get a little snappy when asked a question, in this case whether Liverpool created enough chances. The German also said they should have had a penalty for an Ander Herrera foul on Philippe Coutinho and an extra man due to Romelu Lukaku appearing to flick an ankle at Dejan Lovren.

