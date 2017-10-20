Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool can convince Philippe Coutinho to stay at Anfield – providing results improve
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are striving to create circumstances that will ensure Philippe Coutinho wants to stay at Anfield beyond this season.
But the Anfield manager says his side should be judged on their yearly progress rather than whether they can realistically catch and keep pace with Manchester City to win the title.
Barcelona will continue their pursuit of the Liverpool midfielder, who had a transfer request denied in August.
Klopp was asked if an informal agreement is in place to allow Coutinho to leave next summer in a situation that would echo Luis Suarez’s career path.
Suarez was eventually allowed to move from Anfield to the Nou Camp in 2014 a year after a transfer request – in his case wanting to join Arsenal – was rejected.
“I’ve no clue. We will see. We don’t talk about things like this,” said Klopp. “Can you imagine what it would be like if I said 'yes we have an agreement'?
“In this moment, the 100 per cent truth is that nobody thinks about this. We don’t talk about it, why should we? In both cases it would not make sense – no, there is no agreement, yes, there is an agreement. It is not important in the moment. We have other moments when we have to talk about these things but not in October.”
Klopp said if Liverpool continue to improve it is less likely Coutinho, and others, would look elsewhere. “In general, as a club, we have to still create a situation where players want to be part of it with all they have,” said Klopp.
“In this moment, we have this. Nobody thinks about January, nobody thinks of June or July. Everyone wants to be part of this but there will come transfer windows and we will see what happens.”
However, having gone into the season harbouring title ambitions, Klopp has delivered a reality check as a result of Manchester City’s start, allied to Liverpool early-season difficulties.
“We are still in the race, not with City in the moment because they have, I don’t how many points. We have all the other things,” said Klopp.
“I don’t say already we should only fight for top four. Performance-wise we are a team that should be there, but now we have to get the results. That could be good news if you are happy with it but if the only thing you can be happy about is being first in the table then it is again like it was a few years ago.
“We can make steps. From a very good season last year we can make steps this year. Position-wise I think it should be possible, but difficult with the few points we have given away. It is a long season, if we can bring in consistency and be more ruthless and more clinical in situations we can win games, I would say a lot. In the end we will see where it leads us but again it could be a good basis to build on for the next year. That’s how it is. It will not stop if we stay cool.”
Emre Can is another player whose future is clouded in doubt. The German can sign a pre-contract agreement in January, allowing him to leave Liverpool for free next summer on a Bosman.
Yet Klopp continues to have faith in the midfielder and is sure about his commitment.
“We, as a club, have to give everything until the players give me a sign that they are somewhere else,” said Klopp. “So far there is not a shadow of a doubt that he’s not 100 per cent here.”