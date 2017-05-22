Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool have money to spend as they draw up five-man shortlist for summer window

Virgil van Dijk is one of Jurgen Klopp's top targets but he faces competition for his signature: Getty

Jurgen Klopp confirmed Liverpool have money to spend as they finalise a five-man shortlist for the summer transfer window.

The win over Middlesbrough on the Premier League's final day confirmed the Reds' return to the Champions League for only the second time in eight years and with it the promise of increased funds for manager Klopp to spend.

Klopp is increasingly confident of bringing in Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon to add competition at left-back while Klopp is also looking at Hull’s Andrew Robertson in that area after seeing the Tigers relegated from the Premier League.

"Money-wise? We have enough money. That's a difference, of course. We don't hide more money then get it when we need it, it's a normal business," said Klopp, who also has Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk and RB Leipzig duo Timo Werner and Naby Keita on his list of targets.

"We are already pretty much done (on recruitment). Do you think I will sit with (sporting director) Michael Edwards and say 'What do you think? What do we need?' - most of the work is already done.

"Now we have decisions that need to be done, negotiations or whatever. But it's all good and we are prepared and we will see what will work out and what won't.

"There is no training in the next few weeks. We fly to Australia (on Monday evening), we have a game, then fly back and the holiday starts for all of us.

"I have a little bit of work to do but it's a few phone calls and a little bit of talking about wonderful things like football, Liverpool and other things, so it's good."



