Jurgen Klopp delighted how Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino stepped up for Liverpool in Philippe Coutinho's absence

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the way Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have stepped up in the absence of Philippe Coutinho and is backing Mohamed Salah to do the same for Liverpool this season.

The Reds’ comprehensive attacking display against Hoffenheim on Wednesday saw them comfortably into the Champions League Group Stages, thanks to goals from Firmino and Salah, as well as two from Emre Can.

Firmino and Salah linked up brilliantly with Mane as the attacking trio were backed up by Can, Adam Lallana and Gigi Wijnaldum as the Anfield attack showed no signs of missing Coutinho, who has so often been their chief puller of strings.

And Klopp rejected suggestions in Germany that it was Hoffenheim who handed Liverpool the win rather than the Reds taking it, instead highlighting how his players have grown to become the attacking force which caused the German to turn around and yell “this is football” on Wednesday night.

“I think since we were together a lot of the players have improved, and that's because of the group,” Klopp said. We played Hoffenheim and people are now saying in Germany they were naive (against us), let me say we were outstandingly good.

“I really trust these players and I really like developing with them. Yes Sadio made a big step, but first of all because it was possible for him to do it. Being more clear in all the situations, passing in the right moment, dribbling in the right moments, be always a goal threat.

“You can see Mo (Salah) is on the way there. Not that used to it. Not using the body that much, different player, same speed, but different player. He played a completely different position last season, he was a second striker at Roma.

“He is a winger - he can play this. He has defended 500 per cent more already than he did last season, but another player who needs to adapt.

“Roberto Firmino. Who was in doubt about him? He had my respect one and a half years ago already. He is an unbelievable player. Working hard, everybody speaks about passing game, but the challenges he had defensively, chasing them from behind, all over the pitch - they couldn't get rid of him. That is the character you need to make the next step with the team.”