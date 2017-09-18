Jurgen Klopp: I don't feel pressure to win trophies at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has not won a trophy during his time with Liverpool: Getty

Jurgen Klopp has insisted he does not feel the pressure to win trophies at Liverpool, remarking that he sees “opportunity” instead.

Since replacing Brendan Rodgers in October of 2015 the German has taken Liverpool to the final of the 2016 Europa League, which they lost 3-1 to Sevilla, as well as the semi-finals of last season's EFL Cup, where they were beaten 2-0 by Southampton across two legs.

Their last major trophy came in 2006, after beating West Ham on penalties in the FA Cup final at Wembley, and it’s been 27 years since winning a top-flight league title.

But although the search for silverware continues to haunt the club, Klopp does not believe his side are burdened with pressure to win a trophy as the side prepares to get their Carabao Cup campaign under way against Leicester on Tuesday night.

“Importance is same as ever. 100 per cent focus on that game,” he said on Monday. “Big competition, I don’t care how people see it.

“I’m not sure if there is pressure on us. I don’t feel pressure, I feel opportunity, the chance to do something really good.

“I have pressure, but it cannot be bigger than the pressure I put on myself.”

Nonetheless, the 50-year-old admitted that he is not happy with Liverpool’s current situation following their recent run of poor results.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley over the weekend (Getty)

“I’m not overly happy with our situation, but I know why it is,” he added.

“We know we are strong, and that we need to deliver. That’s what we need to work on.”

Klopp also confirmed on Monday that he would be making a number of changes to his side for Tuesday night’s clash at Leicester.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who moved to Anfield on transfer deadline day, will make his first start for the club and is set to be joined in the team by third-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward and fellow midfielder Marko Grujic.

Striker Dominic Solanke is also expected to feature.

