How Jurgen Klopp can ensure Sadio Mane injury is a setback for Liverpool rather than a catastrophe

Jurgen Klopp will be without Sadio Mane for six weeks

The journey for Liverpool supporters this season has taken them from the temple of doom into a pit of despair via a detour into the black hole of misery. Just the usual visitors’ tour of Anfield of recent years, some might argue.

The revelation Sadio Mané will be absent for six weeks thanks to sustaining a hamstring injury during all those all-important, utterly crucial, wonderfully entertaining international fixtures we have endured over the last fortnight has turned the dark clouds hovering over Merseyside into a full blown tornado of trepidation.

Given how Liverpool have performed during Mané’s recent absences, there may be a hasty revising of targets for the season ahead. He was their best player last season and his recent three-game suspension demonstrated how sorely his pace and goal threat is missed.

So when Jürgen Klopp attends his pre-match briefing for Manchester United over the next 48 hours, rather than taking his seat at the table he could be forgiven for banging his head onto it. Clearly Liverpool’s season is over. They will lose this weekend, their Champions League flight to Maribor might as well be cancelled and the three points dispatched to Slovenia, and preparations should made forthwith for a PR drive declaring mid-table respectability will represent a good campaign.

Alternatively, as is Klopp’s way, he will offer a more positive and persuasive argument that doomsday can wait.

